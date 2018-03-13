CLARK, Jeffrey C. "Jeff"

March 9, 2018. Loving son of Paula (nee Badding) and Kenneth Clark; beloved brother of Adam Clark; cherished boyfriend of Libby Huntington. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Jeff had a love for life and for every season: boating, fishing, hunting, pit biking, camping, and snowmobiling. He will be missed by all who knew him! Friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd. (1 mile North of Maple Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Good Shepherd R.C. Church Friday at 10:00 AM, please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations in Jeff's name may be made to Northern Erie Sno-Seekers or Hunt of a Lifetime. Please share condolences www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com