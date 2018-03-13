City Honors case returns to court before new judge

The next court date over teacher cuts at City Honors School is scheduled for March 29 before a new judge.

The labor dispute between the Buffalo school district and its teachers union was transferred to State Supreme Court Justice Diane Y. Devlin, after Justice John F. O'Donnell recused himself last week upon request of the district.

A temporary restraining order is still in place to prevent the district from transferring 5.5 teaching positions out of City Honors until a judge rules on the union's request for an injunction. The district countered last week, filing a motion asking the judge to lift the temporary restraining order.