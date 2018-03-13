Cheektowaga man arrested outside Our Lady Peace show in Niagara Falls

In the song "Innocent," Raine Maida, lead singer of the band Our Lady Peace, repeats the line "We are all innocent."

A Cheektowaga man is going to find out whether a song lyric will hold up in court.

Randy W. Wiggins was charged with disorderly conduct Monday night after he was kicked out of the Canadian band's show in Niagara Falls, according to a police report.

Wiggins, 28, of South Huxley Drive, was tossed out of Rapids Theatre on Main Street at about 9:40 p.m. but refused to leave the premises, according to the report.

An off-duty officer and an on-duty officer standing outside the venue flagged down an officer who was driving by on patrol. The patrol officer told Wiggins he had to leave. Wiggins then began swearing loudly, according to the report, and was again urged by police to leave, which he stated he refused to do.

Wiggins was then handcuffed and placed under arrest.