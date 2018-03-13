BUTSCH DRENNEN, Lorraine (Soehnlein)

BUTSCH DRENNEN - Lorraine (nee Soehnlein)

March 9, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late John F. Drennen and the late William L. Butsch; loving mother of Kathleen and Clifford (Diana) Butsch; step-mother of Larry (Peggy) Drennen, Linda (Pat) Best, John Jr. Drennen, Susan (Chuck) Pough, Diane (Leon) Geiser, Ann Marie Stock, and Jacqueline (Armondo) Abreu; dear grandmother of Derek (Nicole) Butsch, Kara (Peter) Young, and Kate (Steve) DiPalma; also survived by step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of the late Franklin (late Gwen) Soehnlein and late Anne (late Eugene) Reger; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga on Monday from 1-7. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 AM in the Resurrection RC Church, Union Rd. at Como Park Blvd., please assemble at church. Lorraine was a member of the Cheektowaga Seniors and Travel Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.