BUSSY, Freddy L.

BUSSY - Freddy L. March 11, 2018. Beloved husband of Patricia (Delp); dear father of Michelle (Walter) Burgett, Randy Bussy and two late babies; loving grandfather of Amanda, Joshua, Nichole and Joshua; son of the late Louis and Nellie (Croyle) Bussy; brother of the late Sylvia Jean (late John) Demsky; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral from the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Saturday at 10:00 AM and from Covenant United Methodist Church, 539 Main St., West Seneca, NY, at 11:00 AM. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Covenant United Methodist Church. Freddy was a US Army veteran and worked at the Bethlehem Steel plant. Online condolences may be shared at www.CANNANFH.com