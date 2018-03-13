BURNS, Paul Francis

BURNS - Paul Francis 1935-2018. Paul Francis Burns, age 83, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2018 with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Buffalo, NY, where he was an Industrial Fireman with the Bell Aerospace Fire Department and a volunteer fireman at Ellwood Fire Department. He also served in the U.S. Army for 4 years. He moved to Baton Rouge in 1984 and was employed at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for 12 years. He loved being a firefighter, was a devout catholic, very spiritual, and involved with the church. He enjoyed reading and was a great historian. He was always sharing funny stories and quite the jokester. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Eileen Folendore Burns and a stepson, Thomas E. Kyle Jr. Paul is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Burns, mother, Gertrude Burns, brothers, Joseph and Robert Burns and sister, Mary Burns Hsu. Visiting hours will take place at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, March 13th. Visitation will continue on Wednesday morning at St. George Catholic Church, beginning at 9:30 AM, followed by Mass at 10:30am. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.