Buffalo woman imprisoned for crashing stolen van in 80 mph Lewiston chase

Mariah M. Patterson, who crashed a stolen van in Lewiston during an April 25 police chase, was sentenced Tuesday to 1 1/3 to four years in state prison.

The chase reached speeds of 80 mph.

Patterson, 22, of Roosevelt Avenue, Buffalo, had pleaded guilty last June to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree reckless endangerment. A female friend and the friend's 6-year-old son were passengers in the van. The van, stolen in Niagara Falls, overturned after striking a culvert.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III had placed Patterson on interim probation in August, but Murphy said Tuesday that Patterson never reported to her probation officer and had been arrested twice since August. Assistant Public Defender David E. Blackley said Patterson is a drug addict who has been attending mental health court in Buffalo.