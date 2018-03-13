Buffalo girl, 14, reported missing

Buffalo police are asking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Monday morning.

Alonda Star-Hunt, who lives on Dearborn Avenue in the Black Rock section of Buffalo, was described as 5 feet tall weighing about 120 pounds. She was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Monday near 14th and Connecticut streets wearing a black bubble coat, white T-shirt, gray Nike sweatsuit jacket, blue jeans and gold aviator glasses. Police said she has a scar on her left forearm.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911.