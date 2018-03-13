Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch team up for Darien Lake date

Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch's co-headlining tour will include a stop at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 in Darien Lake's Amphitheater (9993 Alleghany Road, Darien).

Radio-friendly hard-rock act Breaking Benjamin is prepping the release of its latest album "Ember," which is set to drop on April 13. The Pennsylvania band shared the record's first single "Feed the Wolf" earlier this year.

As for Five Finger Death Punch, the Las Vegas groove-metal outfit recently shared its 10-year retrospective compilation "A Decade of Destruction" at the tail end of last year.

Joining the pair on tour will be prog-metal band Nothing More and heavy metal group Bad Wolves.

Advance tickets are $30-$100 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 16 through LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. All tickets include free same-day admission to the theme park.