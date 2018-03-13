[BN] Blitz newsletter: Glenn trade feels like a foreshock to a seismic trade up

Bills general manager Brandon Beane made another big move Monday, acquiring the 12th overall draft pick from the Bengals for left tackle Cordy Glenn and the Bills' 21st overall pick. The Bills also sent a fifth-rounder in the trade and got back a sixth.

What does it mean? There are two main takeaways from the move. First is that Dion Dawkins is now officially the man at left tackle. He adequately replaced Glenn last season during his rookie campaign and now has a firm lock on the job heading into next season.

But more importantly, this move feels like a precursor to a major trade up to the top of the draft. The Bills gained ammo to address their quarterback situation with one of the draft's prized rookies. Having the 12th overall pick will make it much easier to trade into the top five, and all it cost was a talented but injury-prone player who no longer had a guaranteed job. Here's an update on what picks the Bills now have.

Clearing cap: Trading Glenn before Sunday means the Bills will save $4.85 million against the 2018 salary cap, assuming the deal is finalized by then.

What to expect for the Bills in one of the NFL's busiest weeks: The NFL's "legal tampering" window opened Monday, kicking off what is expected to be a busy week around the league. Contracts can be signed starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Jay Skurski ran down what to watch for from the Bills this week. Here's a look at what to do with their 18 unrestricted free agents.

Bills reportedly interested in Vikings QB Sam Bradford: NFL Network's Tom Pelissero listed the Bills as a "team to watch" that could be interested in Bradford ... as well as Vikings QB Case Keenum.

Gaines to leave? Bills free agent cornerback E.J. Gaines, who was made expendable by the addition of Vontae Davis, is "firmly on Texans' radar," according to the Houston Chronicle.

Oops: TBS host Ernie Johnson said Buffalo Bills were going to NCAA Tournament instead of the Buffalo Bulls.

