Bills' OT depth takes hit as Henderson signs with Texans

A day after shipping offensive tackle Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills lost some experienced depth at the position with Seantrel Henderson agreeing to a free-agent contract with the Houston Texans.

Henderson received a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to NFL Media reports.

Since joining the Bills in 2014 as a seventh-round draft pick from the University of Miami, Henderson has made 27 starts. But he has started only one game in the past two seasons, and has missed 14 games in his career because of suspensions for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

In 2015, Henderson was diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

The Texans, who last season traded left tackle Duane Brown to Seattle after his holdout, are in desperate need of offensive line help and could end up with as many as four new starters.