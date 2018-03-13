Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander reacts to Star Lotulelei signing

Reports emerged Tuesday morning that the Buffalo Bills will sign former Panther defensive tackle Star Lotulelei when free agency opens. But, as WGR 550's Sal Capaccio tweeted, "Bills need an athletic LB behind Star to pair with him."

In response, Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander responded with an "I'm here" bitmoji.

Lorenzo, who loves the signing, also tweeted, "Lutolelei will keep me clean & push the pocket! Disruptive regardless of stats. Big body and athletic!"