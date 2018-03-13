Beer notes: Irish red from Buffalo Brewing, stout from Becker

Buffalo Brewing goes green - and red

Buffalo Brewing Company (314 Myrtle Ave.) will feature its 1841 Irish Red Ale on St. Patrick's Day (March 17) on a British Anagram Hand Pull Beer Engine. The beer is 6 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) and was brewed with Irish malts and English hops.

From noon to 8 p.m. the brewery will sell corned beef sandwiches from Rick’s Catering in South Buffalo. Call 868-2218.

Thin Man debuts bacon nub pairing

Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.) will present Nib Nut Nub Night from 5 to 8 p.m. March 16. The event features a beer and bacon nub pairing, with Nib Nub Imperial Stout, a 14.5 percent ABV imperial stout brewed with cocoa nibs and coconut, with notes of warming spices, dark honey and vanilla.

The beer will be paired with a special “nub” with Jamaican Jerk-inspired sauce. Only 5 gallons of the beer is available, which will be served in 5- and 10-ounce pours (no crowler fills). Call 923-4100.

Beer Goddesses want your prom attire

The Buffalo Beer Goddesses will hold their next public social at 6 p.m. March 15 at Winfield’s Pub (1213 Ridge Road, Lackawanna). At the event, the Goddesses will collect gently used prom and formal dresses to donate to the Gowns for Prom program through Colvin Cleaners.

12 Gates celebrates St. Patrick's Day

12 Gates Brewing Company (80 Earhart Drive, East Amherst) will hold its St. Patrick’s Day Party from 4 to 11 p.m. March 17. The brewery will be launching its Dry Irish Stout (4.3 percent ABV) for the event, and will be selling special green t-shirts as well. There is no cover, and the party will feature music from Last Call (4 to 7 p.m.), and Zak Ward (8 to 11 p.m.). Call 906-6600.

Becker Farms traces leprechaun family tree

Becker Brewing Co. (3724 Quaker Road, Gasport) will release a limited-edition beer for St. Patrick’s Day on March 16. The beer is The Cluricaun, a bottle-conditioned imperial Irish stout (11 percent ABV).

Named after the leprechauns’ mischievous cousin, the beer is brewed with chocolate malt before being aged on whiskey-soaked oak. Only 108 750 mL bottles were produced, and will be sold for $15 each. Call 772-2211.

Rusty Nickel joins forces with SATO

Rusty Nickel Brewing Company (4350 Seneca St., West Seneca) has launched its new beer, Sour D.O.G. The beer was brewed in collaboration with SATO Brewpub, and is an experimental kettle sour brewed with pilsner malt, wheat and oats, yielding a 2 percent ABV sour ale, which lends itself nicely to blending and mixology experiments. Call 608-6155.

Big Ditch to release three beers

Big Ditch Brewing Company (55 E. Huron St.) will release several beers on March 17. The first will be a re-release of its third Lock IPA (India pale ale) series, 363. The 6.8 percent ABV beer is brewed with Trois yeast as well as Azacca, Mosaic, Simcoe and Zeus hops, imparting tropical flavors like mango and pineapple.

Four packs of the 16-ounce cans will be sold for $13.99 at the brewery. Big Ditch will also have a cask of 363 conditioned on pineapples (draft only, no growlers).

The brewery will also release its latest batch of Deep Cut double IPA (8.2 percent ABV), in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, sold for $14.99. A special cask of Deep Cut, dry-hopped with over six pounds per barrel, will also be available featuring maximum citrus, tropical punch and wild berry flavors.

Finally, Big Ditch will also release a fan favorite, Galaxy Red. Only 25 gallons of this 7 percent ABV India red ale were produced (draft only, no growlers). The super juicy beer is loaded with kettle and late hop additions of Galaxy hops, resulting in a malty sweet beer with pineapple, mango and papaya flavors. Call 854-5050.