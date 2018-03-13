ANDERS, Charles R.

ANDERS - Charles R. Of Brocton, NY, age 70 passed away March 10, 2018. He is survived by his wife Darcel Clemons-Anders. Preceded in death by his parents, and survived by 2 brothers and 1 sister; also preceded in death by 2 previous wives, Maryann Anders (nee Climenhaga) and Constance Anders (nee Nicometo); survived by their children, James (Desiree) Sanderson, Jeffery (Trina) Anders, Joel (Julie) Anders, Jeannine (Richard) Cettell, and Constance Anders. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and preceded in death by 3 grandchildren. Services will be held at Gowanda Assembly of God Church at 12 Noon, Wednesday, March 14 with a luncheon to follow. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME INC.