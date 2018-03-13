Albright-Knox hosts 'Radical Women's Night Out'

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery's exhibition "We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965-1985" has been generating plenty of buzz in the community since its opening in mid-February.

As part of the show, which explores the contributions of black women artists to the radical activist movements of the late 20th century, the gallery will hold a celebration and panel discussion on art and activism starting at 6 p.m. March 15. Another version of the event will be held on April 19.

The panel, moderated by Albright-Knox Senior Curator Cathleen Chaffee, features Buffalo-based artists and thinkers Julia Bottoms Douglas, Keah Brown and Chanel Thervil.

Douglas, whose realist portraits of men and women of color adorn "The Freedom Wall" on East Ferry and Michigan Avenue, is one of Buffalo's rising young art stars. Brown, a freelance writer and journalist, has written on disability in film and sports, racism in popular culture and other topics for a variety of outlets. Thervil is a Haitian American teacher and artist whose work has appeared in many galleries and museums, largely in the Boston area.

"Radical Women's Night Out": 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 15 in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, 1285 Elmwood Ave. Admission to the museum and event is free for those who RSVP at albrightknox.org/nightout.