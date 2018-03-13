ACQUISTO, Deborah A. (Brudzinski)

ACQUISTO - Deborah A.

(nee Brudzinski)

March 11, 2018. Suddenly at age 67. Beloved wife of Anthony V. Acquisto; devoted mother of Nicole Acquisto; step-mother of Lori Ann Acquisto; dear sister of Nancy (Dean) Cunningham; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10:00 AM at Resurrection R.C. Church, 130 Como Park Blvd. (at Union Rd.), Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com