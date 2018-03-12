ZIEMBIEC, George E.

ZIEMBIEC - George E. Of Angola, NY, March 10, 2018, beloved husband of the late Myra Ziembiec; loving father of Leith Ziembiec and Melanie (Jeffrey) Jones; uncle of Sue Seneca and Dick Maronski; cherished grandfather of Sophie, Sadie and Brock Jones. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 PM-5 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will follow at 5 PM. George was a 2002 Inductee into the Evans-Brant Sports Hall of Fame.