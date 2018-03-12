Woman, ejected from Allen Street bar, charged with assaulting officers

A woman who had just been thrown out of Allen Street Hardware, a bar at 245 Allen St., was arrested early Saturday after she allegedly attacked two Buffalo police officers.

Bria Green, whose age and address were not reported, was charged with felony assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

Central District police said Green allegedly grabbed an officer's vest and shouted obscenities at him, and kicked one officer in the right shin and another officer in the left shin several times. Once she was placed inside a patrol car, Green allegedly tried to spit on the officers and banged her head against the window.