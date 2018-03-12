WOJTKOWSKI, Joan M. (Chojecki)

March 11, 2018, age 86, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late Alfred E. Wojtkowski; loving and devoted mother to Karen (Gregory) Bracikowski and Kenneth (Carol) Wojtkowski; cherished Grannie of Allison (Matthew) Schwab, Rachel Bracikowski, Jeffrey, David and Jillian Wojtkowski; adored great-grannie of Aubrey; dear sister of Mildred Reichlmayr and the late Richard Chojecki. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 3 - 8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Flowers gratefully declined. A Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Martha's Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church.

