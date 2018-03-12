Williamsville School Board to vote Tuesday on eliminating class rank for juniors, sophomores

This year's graduating classes from the three Williamsville high schools could be the last to be ranked, if a proposal before the School Board Tuesday is approved.

The board is poised to eliminate class rank for 10th and 11th graders, six months after the district made the change for students in all younger classes.

A recent district survey that found nearly two-thirds of high school sophomores and juniors, and their parents, favor getting rid of class rank.

If the change is approved, only current seniors at Williamsville East, Williamsville North and Williamsville South high schools still would receive a class ranking.

The board's meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the district offices boardroom, 105 Casey Road, East Amherst.