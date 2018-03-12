WILKINSON, Peter

WILKINSON - Peter March 8, 2018, loving son of Sarah (Frank) Michler; loving son of the late Frank Wilkinson; loving father of Jessica (Bridget), Brenton (Gina), Alex (Julie), Derek (Kamyia) and Tyler (McKenna); grandfather of Gavin, Peyton, Brandon and Nathan; loving brother of Nancy (Doug), Steve (Gloria), Joanne (Ted), Tom (Andrea), Paul (Sarah). Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 1 PM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St., Clarence, NY. Online condolences at the www.dietrichfuneralhome.com