What the Cordy Glenn trade means to the Bills' salary cap
The timing of the decision to trade left tackle Cordy Glenn is significant, given the salary cap ramifications.
Glenn signed a five-year, $60 million contract in 2016. Under the terms of that deal, $6.5 million of his $9.25 million base salary becomes guaranteed Friday, the third day of the league year. Additionally, Glenn is due a $2 million roster bonus Sunday.
Teams cannot officially make trades until the start of the league year at 4 p.m. Wednesday. But trading Glenn before Sunday means the Bills will save $4.85 million against the 2018 salary cap (assuming the deal is finalized by then).
The Bills, already the league leader in dead cap money thanks to Marcel Dareus, take a $9.6 million dead cap hit. Dareus, Glenn and Tyrod Taylor — once his trade to Cleveland becomes official — will account for $31.4 million in dead money.
Once the deals are made, the Bills unofficially will have $37.1 million to work with under the salary cap.
As for the Bengals, the acquisition means that the final three years of Glenn's deal move to their books at $11.25 million in 2018, $9.25 million in 2019 and $9.5 million in 2020, according to Spotrac.
