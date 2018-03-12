VETRANO, Anthony D.

VETRANO - Anthony D. March 10, 2018. Beloved husband of 60 years to Marie Carnevale; dear father of Joseph (Elaine), Anthony MD (Susan), Michael (Lynda), and Maryann (Richard) Tabbi; also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother of Marie (Michael) Panaro and the late Mary Jane Vetrano. Family and friends may call on Tuesday 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gregory the Great RC Church on Wednesday at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for children with Autistic Spectrum Disorder to The Summit Center, 150 Stahl Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com