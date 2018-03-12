Updating the Bills' draft picks following the Cordy Glenn trade

The Bills will still own nine picks in the NFL Draft once the expected trades of Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns and Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals become official with the start of the league year Wednesday.

The Bills got a third-round pick for Taylor — No. 65 overall, which is the first pick in the round.

For Glenn, the Bills will acquire No. 12 overall and a sixth-round pick, No. 187 overall. The Bills will give the Bengals a first-round pick, No. 21 overall, and a fifth-round pick, No. 121.

The Bills have a total of six picks in the first three rounds.

Using the Jimmy Johnson-created trade value chart, the #Bills gained 420 points by moving up from No. 21 to No. 12. That's equivalent to the value the chart places on the 48th overall pick in Round 2. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) March 12, 2018

Here are the Bills' picks:

Round 1: 12 (from Cincinnati) and 22 (from Kansas City)

Round 2: 53 and 56 (from Los Angeles)

Round 3: 65 (from Cleveland) and 96 (from Philadelphia)

Round 4: 121

Round 5: 166 (from Jacksonville)

Round 6: 187 (from Cincinnati)