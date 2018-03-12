Two NCCC players on All-Regional

Sophomores Donel Cathcart (Cardinal O’Hara) and Laterrance Reed (Canisius) of Niagara County Community College were named to the NJCAA Region III Division II.

Cathcart finished the season with 639 points for a 20.6 per-game average. He also pulled down 8.5 rebounds and dished out 2.8 assists per night. Reed netted 552 points for a 17.8 per-game average. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per outing.

Freshman guard Najee Scott was a third-team pick after averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 boards and 1.7 helpers per game.

Three players from champion Erie CC were named to the Region III All-Tournament team after the completion of the men’s basketball regionals on Sunday in Rochester.

Tournament MVP Kasey Walker-Gregg of the champion ECC Kats headed the all-tournament selections. Kyle Harris and Shavon Anisca were the other Kats named.

Majesty Brandon and Wes Nelson of Monroe CC and Rahmel Thompson of Genesee CC rounded out the team.

Women’s lacrosse

Yale (4-1) at Niagara (3-3): The Purple Eagles return home after a five straight road games which took them as far as San Diego and Denver to face the Bulldogs at 1 p.m on Niagara Field. It’s the second time Niagara and Yale have met in the sport. Yale won the first meeting, 13-4, last March. Yale comes into the game from a 10-9 loss to Canisius in triple overtime on Sunday.

Kayla Duperrouzel leads Yale’s program with 13 goals and 16 points. Barrett Carlson is next with 12 goals and 14 points.

Niagara’s leading scorer is Rachel MacCheyne, who is second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with 21 goals, goals per game (3.50), points per game (4.83) and shots per game (7.83). She ranks and ninth nationally in draw controls per game (7.17).