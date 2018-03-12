The Healthy 10: Outdoor public skating ends this week at Canalside

Outdoor skating season will draw to a close this week. This is the last week of outdoor public skating at The Ice at Canalside, as well as at the Healthy Zone Rink in East Aurora. Skating, a free yoga class and a presentation about how to plant more native plants in your yard or garden are among WNY Refresh Top 10 Picks of the Week when it comes to health, fitness, nutrition and family events in the region.

TUESDAY

Irish dancing: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dudley Library, 2010 S. Park Ave.; 7:15 p.m. Friday, Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road; 11 a.m. next Saturday, Broadway Market, Broadway; 2 p.m. next Saturday, Byrd House, North Buffalo Road, Orchard Park; 5:30 p.m. next Saturday, French Pub, 125 French Road, Cheektowaga; and 6:30 p.m. next Saturday, Irishman, 5601 Main St., Williamsville.

“Become the Observer of Your Life”: The Rev. Clay Dinger, author of “Do You Know Your Self(s)?” will be featured speaker at the Audubon Branch Library's Holistic Health Series. Dinger has used hypnosis to help people for over 25 years. His talk starts at 7 p.m. in the library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. For more info, call 689-4922. Free.

WEDNESDAY

Zumba for the Mature Adult: Enjoy a weekly six-week Zumba class that is tailored with the mature student in mind at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays in the Amherst Center for Senior Services, 370 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. You need not be a town resident to participate. $22 for six weeks.

Cancer Companions: This Christian support group for those in treatment, post-treatment and/or their loved ones are welcome to this twice-monthly support group, including at 2 p.m. in Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle. For more info or to register, visit cancer-companions.org or call 824-2787.

Ice skating: This is the last week of ice skating for the season at The Ice at Canalside. The public skate sessions will run from 3 to 7 p.m. today and Thursday; 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on closing day Sunday at Main at Scott streets near the downtown waterfront. Cost is $6 for ages 13 and over, $4 for those 6 to 12, free for children 5 and under. BlueCross BlueShield of WNY members with a membership card get $1 off. $4 skate rentals. Hours may vary depending on weather conditions. For more info, visit canalsidebuffalo.com.

Sparks of Hope recovery support: This group welcomes families dealing with addiction. Talk, share and listen; learn coping strategies. The gathering starts at 7 p.m. in Hamburg United Methodist Church, 107 Main St., Hamburg.

THURSDAY

Free yoga: All levels of yoga participants are welcome, and some mats are available for this free class, which will run from 12:15 to 1 p.m. in Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University, 5795 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. No registration is required.

FRIDAY

Women’s History Month event: Registered nurse Lisa Lehning, associate director for patient and nursing services at Canandaigua VA Medical Center, will be keynote speaker at noon in Freedom Hall, Room 301, of the Buffalo VA Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Ave. She is a retired Army Nursing Corps colonel who has served multiple tours overseas. The event will be simultaneously telecast to Batavia VA Medical Center’s Building 3, Room 110A. All are welcome.

Ice skating: This also is the last week for public skates on the covered ice surface at the Healthy Zone Rink in East Aurora. They will run from 1 to 2:20 p.m. and 7 to 8:45 p.m. today and Saturday, and 1 to 2:20 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 41 Riley St.; cost is $5 to skate and $3 to rent skates; BlueCross BlueShield members receive $1 off by presenting their insurance card. For more info, including a calendar of events, visit thinkrink.org.

“A Case for Native Plants”: The Western New York Land Conservancy will bring award-winning author Doug Tallamy to Western New York to talk about the critical importance of native plants for the ecology and vibrancy of the region. His talk will be held at 7 p.m. at Niagara Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. The event is free but space is limited, so those who wish to attend should register by Thursday at wnylc.org/events. Guests are encouraged to arrive at 6 for a book signing by Tallamy, author of “Bringing Nature Home,” which has sparked a national conversation about the importance of using native plants in gardens and landscapes to reverse the loss of wildlife and to make communities healthier. “We have eliminated so much nature so fast, that most people don’t realize how little is left,” Tallamy said in a news release in advance of his appearance. “We have devastated our natural areas. If we are going to have functioning ecosystems and biodiversity, we’re going to have to share the land we’ve taken.”