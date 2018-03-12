Share this article

print logo
A screenshot from TBS' NCAA Selection Show.

TBS host Ernie Johnson said Buffalo Bills were going to NCAA Tournament

| Published | Updated

The new format and new network for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show was quite a lot to take in for many viewers.

And maybe TBS host Ernie Johnson, too.

When announcing the teams for the field, Johnson said the Buffalo Bills would be playing the Arizona Wildcats in Boise in the first round.

Of course, Johnson meant to say Buffalo Bulls.

The Bills' Twitter feed had some fun with the error.

And so did Buffalo coach Nate Oats:

WNY sends two teams to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 1970

There are no comments - be the first to comment