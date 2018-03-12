TBS host Ernie Johnson said Buffalo Bills were going to NCAA Tournament

The new format and new network for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show was quite a lot to take in for many viewers.

And maybe TBS host Ernie Johnson, too.

When announcing the teams for the field, Johnson said the Buffalo Bills would be playing the Arizona Wildcats in Boise in the first round.

Of course, Johnson meant to say Buffalo Bulls.

The Bills' Twitter feed had some fun with the error.

PSA: We will not be filling in for the Bulls in #MarchMadness. They’re much better at basketball. 😉 Go @UBmenshoops! #UBDancing pic.twitter.com/pWwSwiSOFs — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 11, 2018

And so did Buffalo coach Nate Oats: