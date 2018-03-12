TBS host Ernie Johnson said Buffalo Bills were going to NCAA Tournament
The new format and new network for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show was quite a lot to take in for many viewers.
And maybe TBS host Ernie Johnson, too.
When announcing the teams for the field, Johnson said the Buffalo Bills would be playing the Arizona Wildcats in Boise in the first round.
Of course, Johnson meant to say Buffalo Bulls.
The Bills' Twitter feed had some fun with the error.
PSA: We will not be filling in for the Bulls in #MarchMadness. They’re much better at basketball. 😉
Go @UBmenshoops! #UBDancing pic.twitter.com/pWwSwiSOFs
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 11, 2018
And so did Buffalo coach Nate Oats:
UB’s Nate Oats said Bills coach Sean McDermott left him a congratulatory voice mail. Oats said he appreciated it & he joked he wondered if Sean was making the trip to Boise to help coach. (Cuz TNTs Ernie Johnson called @UBmenshoops the Bills during NCAA show). @buffalobills
— Mark Gaughan (@gggaughan) March 12, 2018
WNY sends two teams to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 1970
