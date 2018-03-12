St. Bonaventure's Courtney Stockard to be 'game-time decision' for NCAA Tournament game

St. Bonaventure small forward Courtney Stockard will be a "game-time decision" for Tuesday's NCAA Tournament First Four game against UCLA, coach Mark Schmidt said Monday.

Stockard suffered a hamstring injury in the Bonnies' Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinal victory against Richmond, which forced him to miss the semifinal loss to Davidson.

"Hopefully he'll be out there and he'll be 100 percent and he can help us," Schmidt told reporters Monday in Dayton, Ohio. "We play much better when he's playing and he's healthy, and hopefully we'll have him."

He scored 26.1 points per game over the last four contests to lead the Bonnies before he left the game. On the season, he averaed 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

He sat out two years with a broken foot before emerging this year.