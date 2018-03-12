Sprinkler system contains Clarence apartment fire

A Clarence apartment building sustained about $40,000 in damage from a fire on Sunday afternoon, according to Amherst Fire Control.

A fire alarm monitoring company at 2:12 p.m. reported sprinkler activation in the building at 4155 Capstone Circle, located behind The Dome golfing facility on Wehrle Drive.

The fire in a kitchen area was contained by the sprinkler system and extinguished by firefighters, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.