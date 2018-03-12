SOLAK, Richard J., Sr.

SOLAK - Richard J., Sr. Of Allegany, native of Colden, retired from career in WNY for "Ma Bell", died March 10, 2018. Survived by loving wife Joyce; 4 children, Richard J. Solak, Jr., Jeannine (Marc) Rouleau, Carolynne Solak and Mark (Cindy) Solak; 17 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister Estelle (John) Szymanski; and brother Edward Solak. Memorial service to be held March 17th at 11 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church in Allegany, NY. Read complete obituary at oleanfuneralhome.com