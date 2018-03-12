Social media reacts to Bills' trade of Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati Bengals

Social media was abuzz with the Bills' trade of Cody Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday afternoon (which cannot be official until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday).

Here is a sampling of Twitter reaction:

Good luck to Cordy Glenn. Cordy, be sure to protect that beautiful human being @andydalton14. Always and forever. #Bills — Lennon Landry (@lennonlandry) March 12, 2018

I still remember Buddy Nix saying he almost flipped over the table when Cordy Glenn fell to us in the second round. — Sweetdawg (@RyanIsSweet) March 12, 2018

Even Joe Thomas likes Cordy Glenn. I’m taking it 😂 — JOE MIXON (@JOEMlXON) March 12, 2018

I was always a fan of Cordy Glenn. I secretly hoped the #Bills would keep him and bookend Dawkins/Glenn, but that was unrealistic with his cap hit. I wish him well in Cincy. 12 & 22 in 1st round make it easier to move up and get their guy.#PayingForMayfield #BillsMafia — Parker 'Rrawwr' Schoonover (@RrawwrDaBur) March 12, 2018

Cordy Glenn traded? Bills RN: pic.twitter.com/CgOomMComc — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 12, 2018

Awesome! Bengals needed a Quality starter at Tackle after letting Whitworth walk. Great for Mixon and Dalton to block and protect. Swapping 1st rd is good compensation for getting a quality starter. Hopefully a OT slides to pick 21 #whodey — Eric D'Sky (@Skee_Brewery) March 12, 2018

