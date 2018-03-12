Silver Hoops All-Stars at City Honors on Saturday

Silver Hoops on Saturday

Teams of outstanding senior players representing Buffalo Public Schools, the Monsignor Martin Association, ECIC and the Niagara Frontier League will participate in the Silver Hoops Basketball Classic on Saturday, March 17 at City Honors High School.

The schedule for the All-Star games is:

Buffalo Public Small Schools versus ECIC III and IV at 12:30 p.m.; Niagara Frontier League versus ECIC I and II at 2 p.m.; Buffalo Public Large Schools versus Monsignor Martin at 3:30 p.m.

The games are being sponsored by Buffalo Public Schools, Aubrey Lloyd, director; ADPRO Sports and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo.

Admission to the tripleheader is $5. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.