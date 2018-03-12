Reporters' Notebook: March 12, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright Edward Albee, born on this date in 1928, “Sometimes it’s necessary to go a long distance out of the way in order to come back a short distance correctly.”

. . .

Go For It!

Shoo the blahs

Out the door.

Let your spirits soar.

Do something daring,

Crazy, soul-baring.

It will be fun,

So give it a run.

– Joyce L. Wilson

. . .

GLORIOUS GEM – Historian Chuck LaChiusa, board president of Explore Buffalo and webmaster for buffaloah.com, is guest speaker at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. He will talk about the landmark St. Ann’s Catholic Church on Buffalo’s East Side.

The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on cathedrals and Gothic architecture. Admission is free. You can bring a lunch or purchase one at the library’s Fables Cafe. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture; History & Nature.

. . .

MARK THE DATE – Journalist and author Michelle DeLuca is guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Women’s Club of Orchard Park at noon Wednesday in the Orchard Park Municipal Center, 4295 S. Buffalo St. A board meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m.

The Western New York Herb Study Group will hear a talk by educator Jessica Altman when it meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. A certified plant-based chef, she will speak on plant-based nutrition and what she grows for her family.

. . .

GETTING PAID – Enjoy the Journey Art Gallery, 1168 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, will offer a presentation by Sara Goldhawk, “Artist Entrepreneur: A Professional Artist Workshop,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Participants will consider new ideas and strategies for creating income. Cost is $30. For more info, call 675-0204 or visit etjgallery.com.

. . .

WHAT’S IT WORTH? – Free appraisals of antiques will be offered by the Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow Road at Callodine Avenue, Eggertsville. Buyers also will be on hand to purchase antiques. Admission is free. All are welcome. The club will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. For more info, call Peter Jablonski at 440-7985.

. . .

DROPPING BY – The Grand View University Choir of Des Moines, Iowa, stops on its 10-day spring tour to present a concert of Lenten and Easter music at a Lenten service at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Holy Ghost Lutheran Church, 6630 Luther St., Wheatfield. The public is invited. For info, call 276-8263.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Louise Yots, Dan Myers, Dottie Soong, Jeremy Zellner, Cora Sabatino, Marie Buczkowski, Marty Schwab, Pat Laszewski, Marilyn Heidle, Ginny Rauls, Hillary Redwine, Sandy Cardamone, Loretta Carbone, Stacy Werner Lehman, Yves Coulombe, Pat Luvender, Shirley Toepfer, Pat Jaworski, Claudia Yates, Chief Bob Zamrok and Joseph Barnashuk.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.