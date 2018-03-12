Report: Bills free agent CB E.J. Gaines is 'firmly on Texans' radar'

Bills free agent cornerback E.J. Gaines is "firmly on the Texans' radar," according to a report in the Houston Chronicle, citing league sources. The report notes that there is expected to be a strong market for Gaines, with multiple teams interested.

The legal tampering period began Monday when agents were allowed to communicate with team representatives. No deals can officially take place until the league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The market for Gaines could be roughly $9 million per season, according to some estimates. The Bills have already signed free-agent cornerback Vontae Davis, who was released by the Colts and was eligible to sign elsewhere before the league year began.

Gaines, 26, was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams last summer in the Sammy Watkins trade. He played in 11 games with the Bills, allowing 38 receptions on 60 targets, according to Pro Football Focus.