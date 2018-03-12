Report: Bills a 'team to watch' regarding Vikings QB Sam Bradford

Rumor season is in full swing in the NFL.

With the start of free agency just two days away, reports of interest among teams and players will be frequent. One of those making the rounds Monday morning comes from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who mentioned the Buffalo Bills as a "team to watch" when it comes to Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford.

Pelissero also noted that the Bills "could be an option" for fellow Vikings quarterback Case Keenum.

Bradford opened the 2017 season as Minnesota's starter, torching the Saints for 346 yards and three touchdowns on Monday Night Football in Week 1. He suffered a knee injury in that game, however, and would start just once more the rest of the season, in Week 5 against Chicago, before being removed from the lineup. Pelissero reported earlier in the offseason that Bradford's knee was characterized as "degenerative" by Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, which helps explain why his Monday report makes mention of the need for the quarterback to pass a physical.

Keenum had a career year after stepping in for Bradford, going 11-3 as a starter and throwing for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions as the Vikings advanced to the NFC Championship Game. For teams missing out on Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency, Keenum is thought of as the top consolation prize.

When the Bills' trade of Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns becomes official on Wednesday the team will have only Nathan Peterman on the roster at quarterback.