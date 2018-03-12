Parked car shot up on Massachusetts Avenue

A woman told Central District police about 4:30 a.m. Saturday that her parked car was riddled with gunfire on Massachusetts Avenue near Niagara Street.

The woman returned to her car to find bullet holes in the windshield, rear window, right front fender and license plate.

Police said they found 11 shell casings and a piece of a gun sight on a vacant lot at the corner of Massachusetts and Niagara. There had been a report of shots fired in the vicinity earlier Saturday, police said.