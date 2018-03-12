North Buffalo woman charged with falsely reporting carjacking

A North Buffalo woman was charged last week with falsely reporting to police that she was carjacked, according to a Buffalo police report.

Katherine E. Williams, 35, of Bedford Avenue, called police shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday and said she was the victim of a carjacking. She told police a man pulled her out of her car at West Ferry and Grant streets, according to the report.

Police found her vehicle on Grote Street, between Military Road and Howell Street, and determined the car was involved in a collision at Grote and Howell.

The owner of the other vehicle involved in the collision told police Williams was driving her car at the time of the collision but left the scene. Police located her at her home and brought her back to Grote Street, where she was identified by three witnesses, according to the report.

In addition to falsely reporting an incident, Williams also was charged with driving without a license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.