North Amherst apartment complex sold for $2.9 million

A 56-unit apartment complex in north Amherst sold for $2.9 million late last week, public records show.

Glendale Development, a property management company based in the Town of Tonawanda, bought the West Summerset Apartments through a limited liability company.

Glendale said Monday it was drawn to the complex of one- and two-bedroom, garden-style apartments because of its proximity to shopping and dining options along Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The apartment complex, at 65-107 W. Summerset Lane, off Tonawanda Creek Road, had been owned by Dr. Ansar Ahmed, a longtime Batavia pediatrician who moved to Florida in his retirement, and members of his family since 1982.

The 53,300-square-foot complex includes a 1,900-square-foot garage and sits on 3.7 acres. It was built in 1972 and is assessed at $2 million.

Glendale Development manages more than 5,000 apartment and townhouse units in Erie County, Niagara County and Rochester.