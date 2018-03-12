New details emerge in case of retired deputy accused of fatal shooting

The Wyoming County man killed last week in the driveway of a retired sheriff's deputy's home was shot four times, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Robert Irvine III, 32, was shot in the head, neck, leg and chest last Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said in disclosing new details about the killing.

Joseph Mlyniec, 60, a retired deputy and Perry Town Board member, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators have conducted 16 interviews as of 8 a.m. Monday as they try to ascertain a timeline and possible motive, authorities said. They've also secured several unspecified electronic devices that will be analyzed by the Western New York Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory. Authorities said they believe a .45-caliber handgun was used.

An autopsy was conducted Friday and a full report will take several months to complete as investigators await toxicology results, the Sheriff's Office said.

A preliminary hearing that had been initially scheduled for today was waived last week. The case is expected to be presented to a Wyoming County grand jury before the next scheduled court date of May 21.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who may have information to call Capt. Edward Till at 585-786-8989 or the department's confidential tip line at 585-786-8965.