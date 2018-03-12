MORETUZZO, Krista (Paone)

After a brief illness March 9, 2018, beloved wife of Chad; dear mother of Paige; loving daughter of Phil and the late Kathleen Paone; also survived by sisters, nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) where a service will take place at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the the Erie County SPCA. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com