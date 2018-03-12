Letter: Americans must remove this lying administration

Americans must remove this lying administration

I was hopeful that when Gen. John Kelly became chief of staff, he would have made some decent changes, but he became just another student in the game of lies.

Kelly had been taking lessons from the professor of lies, President Trump. And Trump has taught his underlings very well; they are all excellent at it. Had he named his failed business school the University of Lies, it would have been a huge success.

Voters, please don’t sit on your hands at election time. Vote and help clean up the White House and oust the Republicans who follow the president blindly.

Paul V. Pera

Tonawanda