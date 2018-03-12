Learn how to stop life-threatening bleeding

Would you know what to do to help someone who is bleeding uncontrollably?

Free "Stop the Bleed" workshops offered on April 7 at four locations in Western New York aim to teach the public how to pack wounds, apply pressure and use tourniquets to control life-threatening bleeding.

The classes will be offered from 11 a.m to noon, 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. on April; 7 at the following locations:

ECC South Campus, Building 3, Room 3104, 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.

Warren J. Rathke Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. extension, Lockport.

Medina Memorial Hospital, 200 Ohio St., Medina.

Genesee County Emergency Management, 7690 State Street Rd., Batavia.

The trainings are being organized by Mercy Flight, Orleans Community Health, Oishei Children's Hospital, Genesee County Emergency Management, Erie Community College, Erie County Medical Center and Lake Plains Community Care Network.

To sign up, visit www.mercyflight.org and click on "Stop the Bleed."