Jerry Sullivan's Final Four: A pair of in-state rival No. 3s, a familiar No. 5 ... and a No. 11 (!)

Jerry Sullivan, as he does every year, walked us through his bracket, region-by-region.

(See links below).

He made no apologies for loving underdogs and mid-majors, and it is reflected in his final four, which includes some Western New York flavor in Michigan coach John Beilein, his Wolverines' main rival in Michigan State, one of last year's Buffalo sub-regional teams in West Virginia, and a serious upset candidate.

South:

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago

West:

No. 3 Michigan

East:

No. 5 West Virginia

Midwest:

No. 3 Michigan State

National semifinals:

Michigan over Loyola, West Virginia over Michigan State.

National champion:

Michigan