JAUCH, Robert W.

JAUCH - Robert W. March 10, 2018. Loving husband of the late Marilyn L. (nee Buckle); dearest father of Cheryl Jauch, Susan Baker, Steven (Kristina) Jauch and the late David Jauch; beloved grandfather of Sara (Christopher) Field, Samantha (Lee) Franklin and Stacey Baker; great-grandfather of Maggie and Andy Field; dear brother of Patricia (Ed) Bucholtz; loving companion of Shirley Klute; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to visitation Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a funeral service will be held at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, 1963 Mill Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052. Bob was an Army veteran of the Korean War and worked for Pillsbury for 44 years. Condolences www.howefuneralhome.com