Inmate charged with throwing feces, urine on Holding Center deputy

A Niagara Falls man incarcerated at the Erie County Holding Center who pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter has been charged with throwing feces and urine on a sheriff's deputy, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Jamell Chapman, 26, has been accused of throwing the excrement on the deputy as he was conducting security rounds on March 3.

The incident allegedly happened two days before Chapman pleaded guilty on March 5 to first-degree manslaughter in the 2016 beating death of East Side restaurant owner Upendra Bawa.

Last month, Chapman was charged with possessing two shivs in his cell at the holding center.

The Sheriff's Office withheld the name of the deputy who was hit with the excrement in the face and upper torso. Chapman will face new criminal and administrative charges for the Feb. 23 incident where the shivs were allegedly found, as well as the March 3 incident, the Sheriff's Office said.