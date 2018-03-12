Hurricanes interview Sabres' Greeley for GM post

The Carolina Hurricanes are in the market for a general manager after new owner Tom Dundon kicked Ron Francis into the role of president and announced a new GM would report directly to the owner's office. Their search has apparently taken them through Buffalo.

TSN's Bob McKenzie reported Monday that the Canes asked for permission to interview Steve Greeley, one of the Sabres' two assistant GMs, and have completed that discussion. Greeley and Randy Sexton were hired by Jason Botterill last spring to join the Buffalo front office. Sexton, who had spent the last seven years with Botterill in Pittsburgh's scouting department, is serving this year as the GM of the Rochester Amerks.

Greeley, 37, had spent the last two seasons as assistant director of player personnel with the New York Rangers. He spent the 2013-14 and 2014-15 season as an associate coach at Boston University, where he worked with Jack Eichel, Evan Rodrigues and Danny O'Regan. He spent seven seasons (2006-13) as a scout for the Los Angeles Kings.

According to TSN, the Hurricanes are believed to be reaching out to many candidates who have been mentioned in the Sabres' last two GM searches. They would include New Jersey's Tom Fitzgerald, Los Angeles' Mike Futa, Nashville's Paul Fenton and Tampa Bay's Julien Brisebois.

The Hurricanes currently have the longest playoff drought in the NHL, not qualifying since 2009. That is the only year that they have reached the postseason since they won the Stanley Cup in 2006, the year they beat the Sabres in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.