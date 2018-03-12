High school scores & schedules (March 12)
HIGH SCHOOLS
Boys basketball
NYSPHSAA Semifinals
Saturday, March 17
at Floyd L. Maines Arena, Binghamton
CLASS B
Health Sciences vs. IV-Seton Cath., 5 p.m.
CLASS D
East vs. X-Harrisville, 9:30 a.m.
NYSCHSAA Championships
Sunday, March 11 at Villa Maria
CLASS A
Park 65, Nazareth (NYC) 50
Nazareth 13 17 7 13 — 50
Park 12 20 21 12 — 65
NAZARETH (NYC) (22-6): Gilmore 8, Medley 12, Curt 4, Reeds 8, Kinyetti 5, Turnerseed 5, Hillard 8.
PARK (23-5): Eziukwu 17, Hutchins 14, Nnagbo 2, Orogun 12, Scott 14, Smith 4, Carter 2
3-point goals: Gilmore 2, Medley 2, Reed, Kinyetti, Scott 2.
CLASS B
Regis (NYC) 64, Niagara Catholic 59
Girls basketball
NYSPHSAA Semifinals
Friday, March 16 at Hudson Valley CC
CLASS A
Williamsville South vs. VIII-Elmont, 8 p.m.
CLASS C
All.-Lime. vs. III-Syracuse/Science, 11:45 a.m.
CLASS D
Franklinville vs. X-Edwards-Knox, 2:15 p.m.
Boys hockey
NYSPHSAA Finals
Sunday, March 11 at HarborCenter
Division I Championship
V-Victor 5, Niagara-Wheatfield 1
Division II Championship
Sweet Home 7, West Seneca West 5
Boys bowling
NYSPHSAA Championships
at OnCenter, Syracuse
Saturday’s results
DIVISION II
Individuals results
1, Ryan Thomas (VII-Ausable Valley) 1,146; 2, Tyler Atkins (VII-Ausable Valley) 1,129; 3, Chris Jankowski (Maryvale) 1,091.
Other Maryvale scores: 30, Ryan Lent 868; 33, Tyler Pilley 761 (5 games); 39, Anthony Shaver 677 (5 games); Lucas Machowski 181 (1 game); Aidan Longo 125 (1 game).
SECTION COMPOSITE TEAMS
Team results
1, Section XI 5,963; 2, Section V 5,925; 3, Section VIII 5,800; 4, Section VI 5,534; 5, Section II 5,408; 6, Section IV 5,394; 7, Section I 5,339; 8, Section III 5,167; 9, Section VII 4,979; 10, Section X 4,874; 11, Section IX 4,803.
Individual results
1, Anthony Ciofi (Section XI) 1,267; 2, Cameron Hurwitz (Section V) 1,236; 3, Tom Klenke (Orchard Park) 1,212.
Other Section VI scores: 19, Bryan Hill (West Seneca West) 1,133; 24, Nathen Papiernik (Niagara Falls) 1,101; Karson Hurlburt (Pioneer) 1,035; 37, Trae Torgerson (Olmsted) 1,020; 61, Brian Stone (Tonawanda) 891.
Sunday’s results
DIVISION I
Team results
1, I-North Rockland 5,855; 2, XI-East Islip 5,567; 3, IV-Corning 5,413; 4, III-Fulton 5,367; 5, V-Victor 5,324; 6, IX-Kingston 5,219; 7, Frontier 5,062; 8, II-Guilderland 4,994; 9, VIII-John F. Kennedy 4,757.
Individual results
1, Nick Varano (I-North Rockland) 1,284; 2, Noah Robinson (V-Victor) 1,276; 3, Dylan Buluson (I-North Rockland) 1,232.
Frontier scores: 11, Brandon Badaszewski 1,111; 18, Jacob Swinarski 1,041; 23, Derek Host 1,010; 31, Connor Gates 958; 38, Matthew Christiano 793 (5 games); 56, Jacob Spino 149 (1 game).
Girls bowling
NYSPHSAA Championships
at OnCenter, Syracuse
Saturday’s results
DIVISION II
Individual results
1, Emily Crone (Cheektowaga) 1,297; 2, Katie Lynch (II-Lansingburgh) 1,203; 3, Morgan Brunet (VII-Beekmantown) 1,148.
Other Cheektowaga scores: 7, Krista Hoctor 1,022, 9, Emma Rome 976, 14, Paige Onisk 946, 21, Caitlin Kirst 875,
SECTION COMPOSITE TEAMS
Team results
1, Section XI 5,955; 2, Section III 5,495; 3, Section VI 5,254; 4, Section II 5,191; 5, Section V 5,039; 6, Section IV 5,034; 7, Section I 4,886; 8, Section VIII 4,874; 9, Section X 4,573; 10, Section IX 4,507; 11, Section VII 4,441.
Individual results
1, Megan Guernsey (Section III) 1,148; 2, Cameron Spring (Allegany-Limestone) 1,128; 3, Julie Bocomazo (Section XI) 1,125.
Other Section VI scores: 16, Janelle Pezzimenti (Lancaster) 1,051; 22, Kelly Normandin (Amherst) 1,030; 24, Brittany McAndrews (Frontier) 1,025; 32, Cassandra Green (Pioneer) 987; 57, Ashley Forbes (Forestville) 831.
Sunday’s results
DIVISION I
Team results
1, XI-Middle Country 5,332; 2, Orchard Park 5,157; 3, V-Webster Thomas 4,804; 4, II-Mohonasen 4,738; 5, III-ESM 4,706; 6, I-North Rockland 4,635; 7, IV-Horseheads 4,390; 8. VIII-Syosset 4,345; 9. IX-Kingston 4,334.
Individual results
1. Liz Ross (II-Mohonasen) 1,180. 2, Hannah Skalacki (XI-Middle Country) 1,163; 3, Sarah Radt (Orchard Park) 1,157.
Other Orchard Park scores: 6, Danielle Milo 1,114; 12, Paige Bartosz 1,119; 13, Lexis Klenke 1,002; 43, Emily Brock 576 (4 games); 51, Olivia Dauer 289 (2 games).
Share this article