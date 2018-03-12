BuffaloNews.com
MAC men's championship: UB 76, Toledo 66
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins (33) cuts down the net after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats cuts down the net after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) cuts down the net after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Wes Clark (10) and MVP cuts down the net after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Wes Clark (10) scores two points over Toledo Rockets guard Lucas Antunez (3) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Luke Knapke (30) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Davonta Jordan (4) steals the ball in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Davonta Jordan (4) is fouled by Toledo Rockets guard Jaelan Sanford (13) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Davonta Jordan (4) is fouled by Toledo Rockets guard Jaelan Sanford (13) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins (33) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Luke Knapke (30) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Luke Knapke (30)in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Dontay Caruthers (22) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Nate Navigato (35) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins (33) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Taylor Adway (2) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
UB scores two points over Toledo in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
UB scores two points over Toledo in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) rebounds the ball away from Toledo Rockets forward Willie Jackson (23) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats calls in a play in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Wes Clark (10) scores two points over Toledo Rockets guard Lucas Antunez (3) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Ikenna Smart (34) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Taylor Adway (2) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Ikenna Smart (34) scores two points over Toledo Rockets guard Jaelan Sanford (13) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Davonta Jordan (4) steals the ball away from Toledo Rockets guard Lucas Antunez (3) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Nate Navigato (35) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Davonta Jordan (4) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Willie Jackson (23) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Wes Clark (10) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Luke Knapke (30) in the first half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans support their team in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls fans support their team in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Wes Clark (10) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Luke Knapke (30) in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats upset with a call in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Wes Clark (10) scores two points over Toledo Rockets guard Lucas Antunez (3) in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats upset with a call in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores three points over Toledo Rockets guard Lucas Antunez (3) in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Wes Clark (10) scores two points over Toledo Rockets guard Lucas Antunez (3) in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins (33) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Luke Knapke (30) in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats calls in a play in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats calls in a play in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) sinks a three pointer in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
A fan reacts to Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) sinking a three pointer in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats cheers on his team in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins (33) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Luke Knapke (30) in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard Jeremy Harris (2) scores two points over Toledo Rockets forward Luke Knapke (30) in the second half during the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats cuts down the net after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls guard CJ Massinburg (5) cuts down the net after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls forward Ikenna Smart (34) cuts down the net after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats and his team celebrate after beating the Toledo Rockets 76-66 to win the MAC Championship game.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 95
Monday, March 12, 2018
The University at Buffalo Bulls win the MAC Championship with a 76-66 win over the Toledo Rockets.
Related content
UB downs Toledo, 76-66, for third MAC title in 4 years
Jerry Sullivan: UB back in the Dance, as Bona waits
Complete colleges coverage at [BN] Campus
