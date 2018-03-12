FOSTER, Shane David

FOSTER - Shane David Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest suddenly March 9, 2018, loving son of James Adams and Sherry (nee Foster) (Robert) Ritter; dear brother of Scott Foster and Ashley Adams; cherished grandson of Ann Marie (late Fred Sr.) Foster and Bonnie (late David) Adams; fond nephew of Tammy, Fred Jr., Carrie, Chad, Jeffrey, Nancy and Holly; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM, where the funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made www.lombardofuneralhome.com