Former UB coach Bobby Hurley and Arizona St. celebrate NCAA bid by jumping in pool

Bobby Hurley's former team, the University at Buffalo, knew it was heading to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of winning the Mid-American Conference Tournament. Hurley's current team, Arizona State, had to sweat things out as an at-large team and were squarely on the bubble.

Hurley invited the team over to his house to watch Sunday's Selection Show. And when the Sun Devils made the field, they celebrated in Hurley's backyard pool.

Arizona State will play in a First Four game Wednesday against Syracuse in Dayton, Ohio. UB plays Thursday against Arizona in Boise, Idaho.