Former UB coach Bobby Hurley and Arizona St. celebrate NCAA bid by jumping in pool
Bobby Hurley's former team, the University at Buffalo, knew it was heading to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of winning the Mid-American Conference Tournament. Hurley's current team, Arizona State, had to sweat things out as an at-large team and were squarely on the bubble.
Hurley invited the team over to his house to watch Sunday's Selection Show. And when the Sun Devils made the field, they celebrated in Hurley's backyard pool.
Arizona State will play in a First Four game Wednesday against Syracuse in Dayton, Ohio. UB plays Thursday against Arizona in Boise, Idaho.
LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QWTFfz35wi
— Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 11, 2018
LET'S DANCE‼ pic.twitter.com/ueiquffrh4
— Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 11, 2018
TFW you're TOURNAMENT BOUND!!! pic.twitter.com/jamAUh6sxN
— Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) March 11, 2018
Story topics: Arizona State/ Bobby Hurley/ Buffalo basketball/ NCAA Tournament/ UB basketball
Share this article